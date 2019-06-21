0 Chemical spill at Clark Atlanta campus injures at least 2

ATLANTA - At least two people have been injured in a chemical spill at a building on the Clark Atlanta University campus.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that the spill happened in a science building Friday. Two students were injured and several others are being evaluated by emergency crews for possible exposure.

Hazmat crews are also at the scene. The spill happened in the Thomas Cole Research Center. School officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that three buildings have been evacuated and closed for the day.

Atlanta Fire HazMat team on scene at Clark Atlanta University Science Building. Unknown chemical spill forced evacuation. Checking out multiple patients for possible exposure. #AFRD #CAU pic.twitter.com/1rQSIMVoES — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019

Channel 2's Craig Lucie is at the scene, where Atlanta Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford said it's unclear if the chemical made contact with the victims or if it was just a gas. The two victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, Stafford said.

Stafford said the investigation has just started.

We're working to learn exactly what happened for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

"Hazmat situations are a slow process," Stafford said. "We don't just go in and gather up everything, so we're gearing up to go in and find that out right now."

I was so close to this #chemicalspill scene at Clark Atlanta in the science building that security just moved us back. Tune into @wsbtv for my report now pic.twitter.com/IzhflQw2Q5 — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) June 21, 2019

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is also on campus, where she said students ran out of the building because smoke and fumes filled a hallway.

A chemical spill @CAU has students running out of a building bc smoke & fumes filled the hallway. I just spoke to a student who was there. Tune in to Ch2 Action News at Noon pic.twitter.com/JqaO7FjkiX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 21, 2019

Officials said people are urged to stay clear of the Thomas Cole Research Center as well as Sage-Bacote and Trevor Arnett halls “until you receive the all clear from the Publc Safety Department,” Chief Debra Williams said in a campus alert. “Public Safety and the Fire Department are on scene at this time.”

It's unclear what spilled. NewsChopper 2 was over the campus, where several emergency vehicles were at the scene.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.