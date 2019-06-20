Luxury cars, cocaine, rifles and MORE seized in major bust; 11 arrested

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. - Eleven people were arrested in a drug bust after 10 warrants were issued in Vidalia, Toombs County, and another in Riverdale, Clayton County.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, "various types of illicit drugs, U.S. Currency, and firearms were seized, along with several vehicles, including a Dodge 3500 dually truck and two luxury vehicles."
The following drugs were seized: Approximately 40 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 74 ounces of ecstasy, 13.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 21 ounces of Xanax, 3.5 ounces of heroin, 6 pints of codeine and 130 ounces of marijuana.
In addition to the drugs, "seven handguns, five rifles, and one shotgun, along with multiple high capacity magazines and numerous rounds of rifle ammunition were also seized," according to the GBI.
The arrests were the result of an ongoing multiagency investigation into drugs, gangs and guns.
Here’s a list of everyone arrested in the bust:
-
Deltinaud Toussaint
-
Stacy Tyrone Tobler, Sr.
-
Andre Jackson
-
Ozell Johnson, Jr.
-
Alonzo Neal Roberts, Jr.
-
Laporshia A. Canty
-
Frederick D. Cooper
-
Roderick Johnson
-
Lanard Wallace
-
Joseph E. Long
-
Ahbinah E. Smith
