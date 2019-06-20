Witness: Woman accused of murdering boyfriend bragged about knowing how to use gun

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The trial for a teacher assistant accused of shooting and killing her high school sweetheart in the home they shared together.
Griffin police say Mary Katherine Higdon, 24, shot Steven Freeman, 23, in the chest at the house on Sunnybrook Drive.
In court Thursday, one of the victim's friends took the stand and said the two had a toxic relationship.
Investigators said Higdon, who most recently worked as a preschool teacher’s assistant at St. George’s Episcopal School in Griffin, told officers the gun went off accidentally. She said she was in the back room of their home and as she handed the gun to Freeman, it went off.
But police told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen the evidence says otherwise.
