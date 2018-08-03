GRIFFIN, Ga. - A Pre-K teacher's assistant is accused of killing her high school sweetheart in the home they shared together.
Griffin police say Mary Katherine Higdon, 24, shot Steven Freeman, 23, in the chest Wednesday night at the house on Sunnybrook Drive.
Investigators say Higdon told officers the gun went off on accident. According to the police report, she said she was in the back room of their home and as she handed the gun to Freeman, it went off.
But police told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen the evidence says otherwise.
Pozen spoke with the lead detective on the case, who said he couldn’t go into detail because it is still under investigation, but said based on the evidence at the scene and what’s in the police report, there was intent to kill.
High school sweethearts — Mary Katherine Higdon and Steven freeman. Griffin police say Higdon murdered her boyfriend. Im speaking with his family in minutes. My live report at 5. pic.twitter.com/9w1xtt99Sn— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) August 3, 2018
