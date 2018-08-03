Former state trooper who killed two teens in crash has another run-in with the law

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned the former Georgia state trooper who hit and killed two teenage girls in Carroll County has had another run-in with the law.
Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, were in the back seat of a Nissan that collided with former Georgia State Patrol Trooper Anthony Scott's vehicle on Highway 78 in Carroll County in 2015.
Authorities said Scott was driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone just seconds before the crash. Scott initially said his cruiser was going about 65 mph when it hit the car. He was not responding to a call.
Police were recently called when Scott paid a visit to a Paulding County business.
"Our families, Kylie’s family, Isabella’s family, our family, we're deeply disturbed and again disappointed,” said Chinchilla's aunt, Tracy Tatum.
