  • Former state trooper who killed two teens in crash has another run-in with the law

    By: Justin Wilfon

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned the former Georgia state trooper who hit and killed two teenage girls in Carroll County has had another run-in with the law.

    Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, were in the back seat of a Nissan that collided with former Georgia State Patrol Trooper Anthony Scott's vehicle on Highway 78 in Carroll County in 2015.

    Authorities said Scott was driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone just seconds before the crash. Scott initially said his cruiser was going about 65 mph when it hit the car. He was not responding to a call. 

    Police were recently called when Scott paid a visit to a Paulding County business.

    "Our families, Kylie’s family, Isabella’s family, our family, we're deeply disturbed and again disappointed,” said Chinchilla's aunt, Tracy Tatum.

