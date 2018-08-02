  • Dunwoody Police Department dances their way through the 'Lip Sync Challenge'

    DUNWOODY, Ga. - Better late than never! The Dunwoody Police Department is jumping on the viral 'lip sync challenge' with what we've gotta admit are some pretty sweet dance moves.

    The officers joined members of the community -- and even one 'criminal' -- and danced their way through the city in a slick production.

    Their song choice? Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling.' Just try to watch and not smile!

