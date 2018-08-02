  • 27-year-old man shot, killed inside Gwinnett County home

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at Snellville home early Thursday morning.

    The scene is on the 3000 block of Grand Manor Trail. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned from police that someone shot 27-year-old Kemar Hawkins. Police told Fernandes that there was no sign of break-in and investigators are not sure if the shooting is domestic-related.

