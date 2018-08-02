27-year-old man shot, killed inside Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at Snellville home early Thursday morning.
The scene is on the 3000 block of Grand Manor Trail.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned from police that someone shot 27-year-old Kemar Hawkins. Police told Fernandes that there was no sign of break-in and investigators are not sure if the shooting is domestic-related.
Police just told us that someone shot & killed 27 y/o Kemar Hawkins inside a Snellville home he was living in. No sign of break in - & police aren’t sure if it’s domestic. They’re still investigating. This happened at 4:17am— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 2, 2018
Police have taped off a house in Snellville because someone shot a person inside the home. We’re working to get details now pic.twitter.com/x56APC5dLg— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 2, 2018
