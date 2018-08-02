  • Man stabbed while crossing street, robbed of $50, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition. 

    Police said a 46-year-old man was walking across the street in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

    He was approached by a group of people and stabbed several times.

    Police say the attackers stole $50 from the victim.

    The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Condition in critical condition.

    Police said there is no video evidence of the crime at this time.
     

