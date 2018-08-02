Man stabbed while crossing street, robbed of $50, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in critical condition.
We’re talking to police about the investigation for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police said a 46-year-old man was walking across the street in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.
He was approached by a group of people and stabbed several times.
Police say the attackers stole $50 from the victim.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Condition in critical condition.
Police said there is no video evidence of the crime at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}