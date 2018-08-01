Police searching for two women caught on video attacking teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police say they are searching for two women captured on a viral video attacking a teenage girl.
The video of the fight between four women originally circulated on social media. Police say the assault happened July 2 on Memorial Drive. The teen girl was left unconscious and was taken to a hospital.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was at the DeKalb County Police Department when they released photos of two suspects, who they say are still on the run. Police say one suspect may be pregnant. Two other suspects turned themselves in.
Police believe the suspects are still in the area and ask for anyone with more information to call 678-937-5351. Anyone with information will remain anonymous.
Police tell me these two suspects participated in a vicious girl fight, that sent the victim to the hospital.
The two are now ON THE RUN.
The details and video, you'll see only on ch. 2, next at noon.@wsbtv @DeKalbCountyPD pic.twitter.com/eI7dgeGc1g
