  • Police searching for two women caught on video attacking teen

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police say they are searching for two women captured on a viral video attacking a teenage girl. 

    The video of the fight between four women originally circulated on social media. Police say the assault happened July 2 on Memorial Drive. The teen girl was left unconscious and was taken to a hospital. 

    We're working to learn more details about those suspects for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington was at the DeKalb County Police Department when they released photos of two suspects, who they say are still on the run. Police say one suspect may be pregnant. Two other suspects turned themselves in. 

    Police believe the suspects are still in the area and ask for anyone with more information to call 678-937-5351. Anyone with information will remain anonymous.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories