  • More rain on the way for metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    More rain is on the way after storms pushed through north Georgia Wednesday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Heavy downpours were over parts of Floyd County and rain was falling in Rabun County by 5 a.m.

    "As we go through our morning, showers and some storms are possible, especially this afternoon," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    As of 6 a.m., there were an estimated 1,400 Georgia Power customers without power. 

    Most areas will have steady rain with lightning possible.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    "Temperatures will be a factor today, mostly in the 70s today," Minton said.

    A flash flood watch is in effect until Friday morning.

    Storms and a possible tornado slammed northern Georgia Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

    At least five homes in Walton County were damaged.

    [PHOTOS: Storms rip through northern Georgia]

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories