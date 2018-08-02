More rain is on the way after storms pushed through north Georgia Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Heavy downpours were over parts of Floyd County and rain was falling in Rabun County by 5 a.m.
"As we go through our morning, showers and some storms are possible, especially this afternoon," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
As of 6 a.m., there were an estimated 1,400 Georgia Power customers without power.
Most areas will have steady rain with lightning possible.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: The watch continues through Friday morning. 2"-4" of rain is possible through the next 24 hours. Isolated areas of 5" possible. This could lead to flash flooding. Don't drive through deep water. Turn Around Don't Drown. TADD pic.twitter.com/Y5lpoN9Sy1— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 2, 2018
"Temperatures will be a factor today, mostly in the 70s today," Minton said.
A flash flood watch is in effect until Friday morning.
Storms and a possible tornado slammed northern Georgia Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
At least five homes in Walton County were damaged.
