ATLANTA - More soaking rain is expected in parts of North Georgia where residents are still trying to dry out from Tuesday’s downpours.
The tropical airmass that brought up to 5 inches of rain in some areas will bring more heavy rain to the area on Wednesday.
Scattered showers will fall this morning with more widespread heavy rain and storms developing around lunch time. Areas of heavy rain will continue into the evening.
You should have your umbrella handy throughout the rest of the week as the chance for rain will remain high for the next several days. There’s a Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia until 8 a.m. Friday.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s this week.
