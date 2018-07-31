Heavy rain, strong wind gusts possible later today

ATLANTA - You will likely see rain and possible storms beginning today and throughout the rest of the week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said there is a chance for isolated severe storms for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
The main threats will be heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 40-60 mph and small hail.
Showers and storms will begin to fire up Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. It will diminish overnight but is expected to ramp up Wednesday afternoon.
A Flash Flood Watch will be issued for north Georgia beginning Wednesday morning through Thursday night. Two to four inches of rain is expected but some areas could see up to five inches of rain.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: It begins Wednesday AM; ends Thursday evening. Heavy rain could cause flooding with 2-4" of rain on already saturated soils. 5" of rain possible in higher elevations in the mountains. pic.twitter.com/IgPQXVvnmR— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) July 31, 2018
