Double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to The Sapphire apartments on Creste Drive off Snapfinger Woods Drive just before 4 p.m.

Two victims have “moderate injuries,” according to police.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

