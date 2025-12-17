Atlanta civil rights leader dies at 82

ATLANTA — ﻿A civil rights leader who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has died.

Bishop Bill C. Harris died on Dec. 9 after a long battle with cancer, his family announced Wednesday. Harris was 82.

Harris was a founding member of the Atlanta SCLC chapter and known as one of The Freedom Singers.

During the height of the Civil Rights Movement, he marched alongside King, John Lewis and Hosea Williams. He was beaten and attacked by police dogs.

“My father was a man of faith, courage, and conviction,” said Harris’ daughter and Henry County commissioner Carlotta Harrell. " He was beaten, jailed, and attacked for his commitment to justice, yet he never wavered. He taught me and so many others what it means to serve with humility and to fight for what is right."

The family will hold visitation for Harris on Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WD Lemon & Son’s Funeral Home at 300 Griffin Street in McDonough.

His celebration of life service will be Dec. 20th at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist at 2178 GA-138 in Stockbridge.

