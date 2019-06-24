'They could've killed us.' Mom describes being ziptied, beaten in home invasion

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, we're hearing from one of the victims in a violent home invasion in Gwinnett County.
The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that three masked men beat her and her adult children.
The mother said the men ziptied her and her three children and stole nearly $3,000.
The woman walks us through the terrifying ordeal, TONIGHT AT 6.
