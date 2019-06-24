  • Man accused of attacking QT employee, customers after trying to steal phone

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A situation quickly escalated inside a local gas station after police say a man attacked an employee.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned it started when the man tried to steal a woman's purse and phone.

    After the attempted theft, police told Regan that customers stepped in and tried to help the employee. 

    TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: Customers who were inside the station walk us through what happened and how police were able to catch him.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories