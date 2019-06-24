Man accused of attacking QT employee, customers after trying to steal phone

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A situation quickly escalated inside a local gas station after police say a man attacked an employee.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned it started when the man tried to steal a woman's purse and phone.
After the attempted theft, police told Regan that customers stepped in and tried to help the employee.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: Customers who were inside the station walk us through what happened and how police were able to catch him.
DEVELOPING: Busy metro Atlanta QT store closes after man, possibly on drugs, goes berserk, attacks employee, customers, and tries to rob woman. Live update at@4pm. pic.twitter.com/U1w7RkKzjD— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 24, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}