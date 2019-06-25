FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage of the moments deputies rescued an abandoned newborn found in a plastic shopping bag.
Neighbors heard a baby crying and discovered "Baby India" tied up in the bag earlier this month.
The new video shows deputies tearing open the bag to find the newborn with her umbilical cord still attached. The video shows officers frantically wrapping the crying baby in a jacket.
She has since been taken into the custody of the Division of Family and Children services' care and is in good health.
Deputies hope releasing the body camera footage will generate more leads and help find the infant's mother.
#FCSO is continuing to investigate & follow leads regarding #BabyIndia We're happy to report she is thriving & is in the care of GADFACS. By releasing the body cam footage from the discovery of Baby India we hope to receive credible info & find closure. https://t.co/ICI42mjxSv— ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) June 25, 2019
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-888-7308. Callers can remain anonymous.
