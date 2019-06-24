Popular seafood restaurant fails health inspection with 26, temporarily closes

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton County restaurant failed a health inspection for the second time in six months with an extremely low score.
The Crab Spot on Virginia Avenue dropped almost 40 points from its last failing score.
The health inspector told management the restaurant needed top to bottom professional cleaning. There were enough issues that the restaurant had to temporarily close.
A sign posted on the door Thursday read, “Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are currently closed due to renovations in the kitchen.” Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge found out that was not the whole story.
On June 19, The Crab Spot failed a health inspection with a score of 26. In December, the restaurant failed with a 63.
TRENDING STORIES:
This time, the restaurant received a legal notice to cease operations until the health authority approved it to reopen.
Violations this time included a buildup of slime in the interior of the ice machine and food stored past the marked disposal date. Also, the shelves in the walk-in cooler were cited as too rusty to clean.
Sbarge said that since she’s reported on restaurant health inspections, she only saw one other score as low as a 26. This is the third time The Crab Spot in Hapeville has failed.
In November 2016, it failed with a score of 44.
The restaurant has since reopened. On Monday, a manager told Sbarge he had no comment about the scores or violations.
It will be reinspected this month, and we’ll let you know how they do.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}