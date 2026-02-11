‘It’s past time’: Lawmaker pushing for state to take over Fulton County elections

ATLANTA — A Republican state lawmaker is calling for the State Elections Board to take over elections in Fulton County.

State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) says that after the FBI raided the Fulton County Elections Hub, it’s time for the state to take over.

“It’s past time for the state to take over Fulton County elections until they prove that they are capable of adjudicating our elections in Georgia,” Dolezal said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawmakers have given the Republican-controlled Board the legal authority to do that, which a previous Board declined to do after investigating allegations similar to the ones named in the recently unsealed search warrant affidavit.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot asked State Elections Board member Janelle King, a vocal critic of Fulton County, if that is something they might do.

“I absolutely understand that we do have the authority, and if that conversation should take place, we will see what happens,” King said.

RELATED STORIES:

That comment drew a sharp rebuke from Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

“We will fight with every resource available to us to defend our elections and the rights of the people who reside in Fulton County, live in Fulton County, who vote in Fulton County,” Pitts said.

State Representative Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) criticized the proposed takeover.

“If you control Fulton County, you can pretty much control the outcome of all statewide races in Georgia, and I’m not surprised that I have Republican counterparts who are pushing for that outcome,” she said.

The Fulton County Election Board has a meeting scheduled for Thursday, while the State Election Board meets next Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group