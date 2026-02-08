Federal judge orders search warrants to be unsealed in Fulton County election raid

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search warrants in last month’s FBI raid at the Fulton County Elections Hub have been ordered to be unsealed.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections filed a motion to have the records unsealed.

The night of the raid, Pitts confirmed that when FBI agents arrived at the facility, their search warrant did not include the correct location for 2020 election records.

Agents had to get a new warrant signed by a judge and returned to the facility, where they seized 700 boxes of ballots and voter data from the presidential election.

As of now, those warrants have not been released. Pitts reported after the raid that he had not seen the warrants himself.

Hours of body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News through an open records request showed agents going through the facility.

Fulton County Elections Supervisor Nadine Williams was present during the operation and expressed surprise at the arrival of federal agents.

“So basically, they just showed up? They just showed up and they said they had a warrant,” Williams said at the time.

Williams later stated that her staff cooperated with the agents once the situation was clarified.

“The staff was concerned,” Williams said. “We had nothing to hide. Nothing had been destroyed. We just wanted to make sure that the people that were representing the FBI were legitimate and they were doing a legitimate process.”

