  • HAPPENING NOW: Police seize drugs, weapons from raid at Gwinnett home

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    Right now, Channel 2 Action News is at the scene of a major raid happening in Gwinnett County. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington tagged along with Lawrenceville officers to the home off Johnson Road. Police seized drugs and guns, including an AK-47 rifle, from inside the home.

    Washington watched as officers searched through several cars and took six people into custody. 

    LIVE AT NOON ON CHANNEL 2: We'll take you to very active scene as officers continue their search through the property.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories