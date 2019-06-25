HAPPENING NOW: Police seize drugs, weapons from raid at Gwinnett home

Right now, Channel 2 Action News is at the scene of a major raid happening in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington tagged along with Lawrenceville officers to the home off Johnson Road. Police seized drugs and guns, including an AK-47 rifle, from inside the home.
Washington watched as officers searched through several cars and took six people into custody.
LIVE AT NOON ON CHANNEL 2: We'll take you to very active scene as officers continue their search through the property.
BREAKING:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) June 25, 2019
We're on the scene of a DRUG BUST in Gwinnett County.
Police tell me they found drugs and guns at the house, including an AK-47.
We'll have the details in a LIVE report at noon.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/s6e6CYpc08
