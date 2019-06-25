BREAKING: Part of DeKalb County Courthouse evacuated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of the DeKalb County Courthouse is currently being evacuated while authorities “investigate a situation.”
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows multiple firetrucks and dozens of people outside the courthouse.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
⛔️ Alert! At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the Clerk’s Office is closed for the day. The Sheriff’s Office is assessing the situation. Please check back for updates on reopening. ⛔️ please share. pic.twitter.com/iAenBuK3qX— DeKalb County Clerk (@DKSuperiorClerk) June 25, 2019
