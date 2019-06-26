CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman found guilty of murdering her child's father has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when 29-year-old Ciera Harp learned her fate.
A jury found Harp guilty of murdering Rahim Grant, which she captured on cellphone video. Harp recorded herself shooting Grant multiple times over several minutes in front of their daughter.
LIVE AT NOON ON CHANNEL 2: What the woman had to say to the victim's mother when she took the stand during the sentencing.
[RELATED: Mother goes off on killer daughter during dramatic sentencing]
A judge just sentenced the woman who recorded herself murdering her child’s father to more than 100 years in prison. What she had to say to the victim’s mother when she took the stand. That’s at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yUA2hxbAKn— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) June 26, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}