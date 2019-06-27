Murder victim's daughter lunges at accused killer, removed from courtroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was inside the courtroom Thursday when the daughter of a murder victim had to be removed from court after she lunged at the accused shooter.
Tevin Merriweather is accused of gunning down Myron Pierce at a gas station along Glenwood Avenue earlier this month. Merriweather’s attorney says the shooting was done in self-defense.
This is Myron Pierce. The man who shot & killed Myron during an argument at a gas station - faced a judge today. Myron’s daughter couldn’t handle seeing the suspect in court today, she lost it & tried to attack him. Watch what happened, on Ch2 at 5pm pic.twitter.com/TM2WZxchon— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 27, 2019
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was inside the DeKalb County courtroom when Pierce’s daughter started screaming at Merriweather and then attempted to attack him. Deputies had to restrain the woman and remove her from court.
TODAY AT 5: We’ll show the intense moments when the daughter lunged at Merriweather and tell you what she had to say after the hearing.
