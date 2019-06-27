  • Murder victim's daughter lunges at accused killer, removed from courtroom

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was inside the courtroom Thursday when the daughter of a murder victim had to be removed from court after she lunged at the accused shooter.

    Tevin Merriweather is accused of gunning down Myron Pierce at a gas station along Glenwood Avenue earlier this month. Merriweather’s attorney says the shooting was done in self-defense. 

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was inside the DeKalb County courtroom when Pierce’s daughter started screaming at Merriweather and then attempted to attack him. Deputies had to restrain the woman and remove her from court. 

