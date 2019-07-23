ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a toddler was hospitalized after he jumped onto a baggage conveyor belt and fell into a TSA bag room at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The boy’s mother told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr that the incident happened Monday afternoon behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.
The child is from Gwinnett County and was traveling with his mother at the time of the accident.
LIVE AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: We’ll have details on how the airline and mother say the accident occurred, plus the latest on the child’s condition and the multi-agency investigation.
#Breaking: We’ve confirmed a 2 yo boy has been hospitalized after jumping onto baggage conveyor belt , riding 5 minutes, falling into TSA bag room at Atlanta Airport. At 5, hear from his mother, Spirit Airlines on how this all happened, his condition. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YYGOwYBnm0— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 23, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}