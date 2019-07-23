  • Pregnant mother killed while holding her 2-year-old child's hand

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - A pregnant woman was with her toddler when someone shot and killed her outside an apartment complex in Athens.

    The shooting late Monday happened just a couple miles away from the University of Georgia’s campus, but police said it is not related to the university. 

    It happened at an apartment complex on Carriage Court, and police are not allowing anyone near the complex.

    Police said the woman and her unborn child didn’t make it. 

    We're LIVE at the scene as police work to find answers in this tragic shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories