0 State representative says she was 'scared for her life' during Publix incident

ATLANTA - An African American Georgia lawmaker says she was scared for her life during a confrontation with a man inside of a Cobb County grocery store.

State Rep. Erica Thomas, who represents District 39, recorded an emotional Facebook Live video detailing what she says happened at a Publix in Mableton on Friday.

In a news conference Monday, Thomas explained her version of the events between her and a man waiting in the "15 items of fewer" line.

Thomas said the man confronted her about the amount of items she had, and at one point, Thomas said Eric Sparkes told her to "go back where you came from."

Sparkes told Channel 2 Action News that he ever said anything racist but did admit to cursing at Thomas.

"I was embarrassed, and I was scared for my life," Thomas said in the news conference.

During the news conference, Thomas insisted that she is not changing her story despite interviews where she said, "I don't want to say he said, 'Go back to your country,' or 'Go back to where you came from.' But he was making those types of references is what I remember."

We'll show you the news conference and what the state representative plans to do next, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

State Rep. Erica Thomas just told us she wants police to charge the man who confronted her in a Mableton grocery store. At 12, how this controversy has gone viral, and how both Dems and Repubs are reacting to it. pic.twitter.com/m45wKyBHxL — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 22, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.