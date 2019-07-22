Man shot in head trying to break up road rage fight, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the head trying to break up a road rage incident.
Detectives tell Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened Monday morning off Rockbridge Road and S. Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain.
The bystander tried to intervene before the suspect's car drove away and came back to the location.
Police say a passenger got out of the car and fired several shots at the victim.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene. We'll have the latest on the search for the shooter, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}