  • ATV riders swarm busy streets in parts of metro Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Drivers in parts of metro Atlanta were forced to share the road with hundreds of all-terrain vehicle riders Sunday afternoon.

    Channel 2 Action News obtained video of riders performing tricks on busy roads including Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway and Peachtree Street in Buckhead.

    At one point in the video, you see an ATV almost collide with another vehicle. 

    Channel 2 Action News has the latest on this story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories