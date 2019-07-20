0 State rep. says man told her to 'go back where you came from' at grocery store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An African-American Georgia lawmaker say she was verbally attacked by a white man while shopping at a grocery store in Cobb County.

State Rep. Erica Thomas, who represents District 39, recorded an emotional Facebook Live detailing what happened at a Publix in Mableton.

Thomas said she was waiting in the express lane with her daughter when the man became angry over the number of items she had.

"This white man comes up to me and says 'you lazy son of [expletive]. You need to go back where you came from.'" the lawmaker said. "Sir you don't even know me. I'm not lazy. I'm nine months pregnant."

Channel 2's Chris Jose is in contact with Thomas, who said she filed a police report with Cobb police.

Developing: I’ve been in touch with @itsericathomas. She told me she filed a police report with Cobb PD. Rep Thomas says the man verbally assaulted her. @Publix kicked the man out, he came back in & continued to harass Thomas. Incident on surveillance video. Cops investigating. https://t.co/IGdhgZMEfA — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 20, 2019

Thomas said she did not bring up her position in the Georgia House of Representatives and asked him to leave her and daughter alone.

"My child is just sitting there. 'Mama why would he call you that?' I can't even explain to her why he has so much hate in his heart."

Thomas did not record the incident on her phone, but Jose was told there is surveillance video and police are investigating.

