12-year-old shot in the neck after suspects open fire on home, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck when someone opened fire on a home in Henry County on Thursday night.

    Layla Kendall was visiting a friend when someone knocked on the door and then shot into the home with an assault-style rifle, police said.

    Family members told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that Layla had to have three surgeries but is expected to survive.

    Police say the shooters were in a dark gray BMW, but they have not been able to identify the suspects or determine a motive for the shooting.

    The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the girl's expenses.

