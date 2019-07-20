12-year-old shot in the neck after suspects open fire on home, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck when someone opened fire on a home in Henry County on Thursday night.
Layla Kendall was visiting a friend when someone knocked on the door and then shot into the home with an assault-style rifle, police said.
Family members told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that Layla had to have three surgeries but is expected to survive.
Prayers up for 12 y/o Layla Kendall. She was shot in the neck last night when someone opened fire on a house while she was there visiting a friend in Henry County. Layla is at a hospital now, recovering. Gathering details now for a report @ 11. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/voS67GebH8— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) July 19, 2019
Police say the shooters were in a dark gray BMW, but they have not been able to identify the suspects or determine a motive for the shooting.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the girl's expenses.
The amazing coincidence that likely save this 12-year-old's life, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
