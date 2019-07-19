27-year-old Atlanta man dies after getting hit by boat propeller on Lake Oconee

An Atlanta man was killed on Lake Oconee Saturday after being ejected from a boat and then struck by its propeller, authorities told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Ian Clough, a 27-year-old who worked for auditing and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital, said Maj. Mike England, game warden for the Department of Natural Resources.
The driver of the boat, identified as Austin Martin of Brookhaven, was charged with operating a vessel while under the influence, authorities said. He is also charged with allowing a person to ride on the boat’s bow or gunwale.
The incident remains under investigation.
Clough, who grew up in Madison, Ala., and attended the University of Alabama, was on the lake with a group of college friends when he was killed, England said.
According to his obituary, Clough was recently promoted at work. An avid traveler, the 27-year-old visited four continents, 12 countries and was on a quest to see the world.
“Ian had a passion for adventure and travel. His goal was to experience other cultures, learn about the world and experience unique adventures,” his family wrote. “He will be extremely missed by all, but will forever live in our hearts.”
In lieu of flowers, Clough’s family is requesting donations for the creation of a scholarship to send underprivileged students at his former high school on study abroad trips.
A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the scholarship has received nearly $28,000 in two days.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}