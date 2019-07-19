Man escapes home during SWAT standoff, runs into nearby woods

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA. - Deputies and SWAT officers are on the scene where a man barricaded inside a home in Fayette County and then escaped.
It started Friday afternoon at the home on Highway 314 near Kenwood Road.
Highway 314 southbound is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Kenwood.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department says it began as a domestic call and they were unsure whether anyone else was in the house with the suspect.
After several hours on scene, police confirmed to Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that the man who was inside the home escaped and ran into some nearby woods. Deputies are now searching for him.
They have reopened most of Highway 314, but one southbound lane remains closed.
Fayette County Sheriff just told me the man involved in this standoff on Highway 314 has escaped the house and ran into these woods. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/g4opCpq0Oc— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 19, 2019
