Lawrenceville police latest victims of cyberattack

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Lawrenceville Police Department is one of three agencies that have been hit by a ransomware attack, according to sources.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas started looking into the attack when he noticed none of his emails to the police department were going through.
Lawrenceville police confirmed the FBI and private security experts have been called in to help with the cyberattack that has hijacked the department’s body camera file footage and other department files. It is also the same ransomware that attacked Henry County police, sources say.
TODAY AT 5, What the department is doing to make sure day to day operations run as smoothly as possible and its impact on the department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Downpours, lightning, gusty wind moving through metro Atlanta
- 19-year-old found shot, killed in Clayton County
- 27-year-old Atlanta man dies after getting hit by boat propeller on Lake Oconee
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}