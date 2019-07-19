  • Lawrenceville police latest victims of cyberattack

    By: Tony Thomas

    LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the Lawrenceville Police Department is one of three agencies that have been hit by a ransomware attack, according to sources.

    Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas started looking into the attack when he noticed none of his emails to the police department were going through.

    Lawrenceville police confirmed the FBI and private security experts have been called in to help with the cyberattack that has hijacked the department’s body camera file footage and other department files. It is also the same ransomware that attacked Henry County police, sources say.

