ATLANTA - Don't put away your umbrellas anytime soon -- more storms are expected today and into the weekend.
It's been several days of afternoon thunderstorms. Storms brought a huge tree down on a family's home in DeKalb County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV Weather App for alerts on storms in your area]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says for Friday, some people will see storms with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty wind.
We're using advanced weather technology to show you the timing on when you could see storms in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Rain chances are going up this afternoon and Saturday. It won't be a washout BUT most of us will be impacted by storms at some point during the day, especially in the PM. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty wind are our primary threats. pic.twitter.com/E6vpPlRMkI— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 19, 2019
Temperatures will run around average, near 90 degrees.
