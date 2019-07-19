  • Thunderstorm threat: Downpours, lightning, gusty wind possible today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Don't put away your umbrellas anytime soon -- more storms are expected today and into the weekend. 

    It's been several days of afternoon thunderstorms. Storms brought a huge tree down on a family's home in DeKalb County on Thursday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says for Friday, some people will see storms with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty wind.

    We're using advanced weather technology to show you the timing on when you could see storms in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Temperatures will run around average, near 90 degrees.

