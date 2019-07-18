  • Round 2: More showers, storms possible today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - A day after storms left damage across parts of metro Atlanta, there's a chance for more of the same stuff today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the chance for showers begin this morning and more rain could fall later this afternoon. 

    "I do expect some showers and storms and those will increase through the afternoon," Monahan said.

    Heavy rain and lightning will be possible for some today. 

    Temperatures will remain in the low 90s throughout the weekend, with rain chances increasing a bit Saturday. More scattered storms are expected for the beginning of next week. 

