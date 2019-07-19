Unknown 19-year-old found shot, killed in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have so far been unable to identify a teen found shot and lying facedown in a patch of grass Thursday night.
The victim, who police said appeared to be a juvenile, was dead when officers arrived around 8 p.m. The 19-year-old was found in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Warrington Place in a neighborhood just south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
We're talking to police about their investigation into the deadly shooting, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
“Several shell casings were located at the scene, but it is unclear as to how many times the male was shot,” police spokesman Officer David Portis said Friday in a news release. “The deceased male could not be identified at this time.”
Police did not offer a description of the victim.
“This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details at this time,” Portis said.
