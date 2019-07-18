ATLANTA - Because of all the wet weather we've had this year, people are seeing the water insect known as the “toe biter" more than usual, according to experts.
The “toe biter” -- whose real name is Belostomatidae -- is usually about 2 inches long and bites humans’ toes. The bite usually feels like a wasp sting.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 4: Find out where these “toe biters” are showing up + everything you need to know about them.
Oh no. 4pm pic.twitter.com/EiCjR24wwC— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 18, 2019
