  Henry County shuts down all government systems over possible cyber attack

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County shut down all county systems Wednesday because of a possible cyberattack, Channel 2 Action News has learned. 

    The shutdown is meant to protect confidential information such as court records, police records and property tax records.

    Officials told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that the Henry County Tech Services Department noticed something suspicious at 3 a.m. and made the decision to shut the system down.

    Officials have not confirmed it was a cyberattack.

