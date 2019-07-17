Henry County shuts down all government systems over possible cyber attack

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County shut down all county systems Wednesday because of a possible cyberattack, Channel 2 Action News has learned.
The shutdown is meant to protect confidential information such as court records, police records and property tax records.
Officials told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that the Henry County Tech Services Department noticed something suspicious at 3 a.m. and made the decision to shut the system down.
Imagine all of your confidential information getting into the wrong hands. Henry county officials saw something suspicious w/their system at 3am & shut everything down to protect your info. Watch my live report at 4pm on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/ybXq7GaF5R— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 17, 2019
Officials have not confirmed it was a cyberattack.
We're talking to officials about how the shutdown is affecting county business and when the system might be back up and running, at Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}