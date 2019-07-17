Five more teens arrested in connection to murder of Hall County deputy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says five more teenagers have been arrested in connection to the murder of a Hall County deputy.
Jiovanny Castillo, 17, Antony Macias, 18, Adrian Gonzalez Verduzco, 18, Rodolfo Rodriguez Puentes, 17 and Jorge Rodriguez, 19, all of Gainesville, Georgia, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension of a criminal.
Macias, Verduzco, Puentes and Rodriguez were additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
According to officials, deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by one of the suspects in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.
Dixon was a husband and father. He had been with the department for three years.
Four teen suspects wanted in connection with the shooting, including the accused shooter, were taken into custody shortly after Dixon's death.
The suspects have been identified as:
- Hector Garcia-Solis, 17
- Brayan Omar Cruz, 17
- London Clements, 17
- Eric Edgardo Velazquez, 17
The sheriff's department said Dixon was a father to a 9-year-old son and a 4-month-old son.
