    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County community is preparing to say goodbye to a fallen hero

    Deputy Nicolas Dixon was killed in the line of duty Sunday when he was attempting to arrest burglary suspects during a chase. 

    Four teens were arrested days later.

    Homecoming services for Dixon will happen inside the Free Chapel Worshiping Center in Gainesville at 11 a.m. Thousands are expected to show up to say goodbye to a man who died fighting crime.

    After the funeral, the husband and father of two young boys will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetary.

