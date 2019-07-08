4 teens charged with felony murder in deputy's shooting death

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned more about the suspects connected to a shooting that left a Hall County deputy dead Sunday night.
According to officials, 28-year-old Deputy Nicolas Dixon was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by one of four suspects in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.
The four suspects have been identified as four teenagers:
- Hector Garcia-Solis, 17
- Brayan Omar Cruz, 17
- London Clements, 17
- Eric Edgardo Velazque, 17
They are all charged with felony murder.
Garcia-Solis, who's believed to be the shooter, was hit during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Deputies said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
All four suspects are in police custody.
The stolen car the suspects were in was believed to have been used in several weekend car break-ins and burglaries.
Dixon had been with the department for three years. He leaves behind a wife, a 9-year-old son and a 4-month-old son.
