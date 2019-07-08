GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Health Department is warning customers that a restaurant worker tested positive for hepatitis A.
The employee worked at the Wendy’s restaurant at 165 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. The Health Department said the employee worked while ill from June 13 until June 29. During that time, the employee may have been able to spread hepatitis A to customers.
“It is relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, but anyone who consumed food or drink at the Wendy’s during the above dates should contact their healthcare provider or their local Health Department to determine if a hepatitis A immunization is needed to prevent the disease,” the Health Department said in a statement.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed can get a free hepatitis A immunization, regardless of insurance status, at any Gwinnett County Health Department location.
The Wendy’s location has taken immediate steps to keep customers safe, including immunizing all susceptible employees and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant.
“We take the health and safety of our customers and team members very seriously, and we have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe, sanitary and well-maintained restaurants. We thank the Gwinnett County Health Department for their partnership in this matter. At this time, no additional illnesses have been reported and the restaurant is fully operational after passing an inspection,” Meritage Hospitality Group said in a statement.
This is the second metro Atlanta restaurant in just a few weeks to have a worker test positive for hepatitis A.
