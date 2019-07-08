0 Deputy killed in line of duty identified as 28-year-old father of 2 young kids

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies killed in the line of duty Sunday night.

According to officials, the deputy was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by one of the suspects in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.

[CLICK HERE to get breaking news alert updates on this developing story]

The deputy was identified as 28-year-old Nicolas Dixon, who was a husband and father. He had been with the department for three years.

Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

The sheriff's department said Dixon was a father to a 9-year-old son and a 4-month-old daughter.

Photo of slain Hall County Deputy Nicholas Dixon . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IbRZKu53oD — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) July 8, 2019

One of the suspects, Hector Garcia, believed to be the shooter, was hit by gunfire and was also taken to the medical center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Agent with @GBI_GA on scene of shooting that killed Hall Co. deputy. Traffic stop of stolen car wanted for burglaries and car break-ins, led to chase and crash...then shootout after foot chase. Deputy’s name not yet being released pic.twitter.com/cSU1pDbBQF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 8, 2019

The stolen car was believed to have been used in several weekend car break-ins and burglaries.

"It's a mix of sorrow, tragedy and horrow, with a lot of work ahead," said Hall County Sheriff's spokesperson.

[Law enforcement agencies share condolences after Hall County deputy's death]

Four people, including the accused shooter, are in custody.

Deputies are actively searching for the remaining suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. The Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Gwinnett County Police Department are assisting in the search.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (770) 533-7693.

Sheriff's officials said persons of interest and "other parties" are in the process of being interviewed this morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Governor Brian Kemp said he and his family are praying for Hall County.

A spokesperson from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said this shooting is the 42nd officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been called to assist with this year.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]

This is the 42nd OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/Cmax225bT2 — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) July 8, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.