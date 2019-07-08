Police searching for men in condo robbery with Uzi-style gun

ATLANTA - Police need your help in finding two men they say broke into an upscale apartment complex and held up a concierge with an Uzi-style gun.
It happened at the Plaza Midtown on Peachtree Place.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington obtained photos of the two male suspects.
TONIGHT AT 11: We're talking to police to find out what they're doing to find the suspects and keep residents safe.
