Police called to notorious Buckhead party mansion. Again.

BUCKHEAD - Police were once again called out to a mansion in Buckhead known for its loud parties Saturday.
The home on Garmon Road has been at the center of a city ordinance controversy over huge bashes that are often held there.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden was at the home Saturday night as police broke up another gathering after someone complained about the noise.
Seiden talked to a man leaving the home, who said the police response was overblown.
What people at the 'party mansion' said they were shocked the cops showed up, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Earlier this week, Channel 2's Nicole Carr talked to the homeowner about a rapper's party that upset neighbors.
Tosin Oduwole, the owner's nephew, said he didn't authorize the large party thrown by rapper YFN Lucci last weekend.
Oduwole said he’s taking legal action against a woman who was supposed to use the property for a small pamper party. He said he looked at surveillance video of that evening and discovered Lucci’s party and damage to the family property.
The event is the latest in a string of complaints tied to the property that date back to 2018. It’s sparked Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit to push new legislation tied to banning so-called party houses, something Oduwole denies operating.
