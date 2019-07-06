Man says he didn't authorize rapper's controversial party at Buckhead family estate

ATLANTA - The family that owns a Buckhead mansion at the center of a city ordinance controversy says they did not authorize an Atlanta rapper’s party that upset neighbors.
Atlanta police responded to noise and traffic complaints at 4499 Garmon Road late Saturday night. The home was the site of a party for rapper YFN Lucci.
“That was not an event that I co-signed on or agreed to,” said Tosin Oduwole, the homeowners’ nephew. “There was someone that deceived me as far as what they were looking to do.”
Oduwole said he’s taking legal action against a woman who was supposed to use the property for a small pamper party. He said he looked at surveillance video of that evening and discovered Lucci’s party and damage to the family property.
Public records show Oduwole’s aunt and uncle own the estate and bought it from Kenny Rogers in 2006.
