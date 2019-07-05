  • Dogs scared by fireworks = busiest day of the year for local animal shelters

    By: Tom Regan

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Today is the busiest day of the year for metro Atlanta dog shelters. 

    Officials say more dogs get spooked by fireworks and get lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan talked to a man at the Humane Society in North Fulton County who was looking for his missing dog.

