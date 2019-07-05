Dogs scared by fireworks = busiest day of the year for local animal shelters

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Today is the busiest day of the year for metro Atlanta dog shelters.
Officials say more dogs get spooked by fireworks and get lost on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
Channel 2's Tom Regan talked to a man at the Humane Society in North Fulton County who was looking for his missing dog.
Fireworks fallout: dozens of dogs, spooked by fireworks ran away and are still missing.— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) July 5, 2019
How some are calling for restricted hours for fireworks to protect animals. Live at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/nYXWj2PSQg
We're talking to shelter workers about what dog owners need to do if they've lost their beloved pet.
How some people are calling for restricted hours for fireworks to protect pets, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}