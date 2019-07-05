New details expected in case of woman accused of killing attorney husband

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The wife of a high-profile Atlanta attorney found dead is expected in court Friday and there could be new, explosive details in the case.
Melody Farris is accused of killing her husband, Gary Farris, and burning his remains in a wooded area on their property in Cherokee County in 2018.
She was arrested last month in Tennessee.
Investigators said in the report that Farris acted intentionally with malice when she shot her husband multiple times with a 380-caliber gun.
Farris maintains her innocence.
We'll be inside the courtroom for the hearing on Friday -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates
RELATED STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}