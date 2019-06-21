Wife charged with killing attorney husband to appear in court

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The wife of an Atlanta attorney accused of shooting him and burning his remains in a wooded area on their property is scheduled to make her first court appearance Friday.
Channel 2 Action News reported 59-year-old Melody Farris was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. She was extradited to Georgia this week.
Farris' son found the remains in July 2018 in Cherokee County but the badly charred remains were difficult to identify.
The remains were later identified as that of 58-year-old Gary Farris, the founder of the Atlanta office for the regional law firm Burr & Forman. Police say the couple had marital issues.
